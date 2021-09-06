MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A decades-old roller skating rink in southern Minnesota was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
KIMT reports four fire departments responded to the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale just before 11 p.m., and the fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Two Brownsdale firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be OK.
Former customer James Clayton told KIMT the rink burned down before, in 1959.
“We were bummed out because we couldn’t go roller skating anymore,” he said. “Yeah. It was our main thing to do in town. Without that there wasn’t much to do in this town so.”
It remains unclear whether Rohler Rink will be rebuilt again. The cause of the fire is unknown.
