MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says two children were rescued from Lake Nokomis Monday afternoon.
The children are believed to be between the ages of 11 and 13. Officials say both were unresponsive when firefighters arrived, but one child — the older of the two — regained their pulse and started breathing again while receiving CPR.
A witness at the scene told WCCO that a man pulled a child who was in distress from the water, who then told the man that another child was still in the lake. The Good Samaritan then went out and rescued the second child.
Both are being treated at an area hospital.
