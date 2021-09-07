Video above is from Sept. 4, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a police pursuit that ended in a crash that killed two teenagers on Friday.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, the boy is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing a peace officer, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

On Friday evening, six teenagers were allegedly in a stolen car, which crashed in Maplewood after what the sheriff’s office said was a two-mile chase.

Two of the teenagers, Marcoz Paramo, 14, and Alyjah Thomas, 15, died in the crash.

Police said that three of the people in the car ran away, and two were caught. The three others in the car included Paramo and Thomas. Authorities say that three of the people who were in the stolen car are known to them for being involved in auto thefts.

The sheriff’s pursuit policy is not publicly available, and WCCO did not immediately hear back from the office. Paramo’s mother, Tanya Gile, said she wants the pursuit policy to be updated for when suspects are minors.

The boy will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.