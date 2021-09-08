MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi on Wednesday afternoon will be announcing a new policy “aimed at fundamentally changing the use of non-public safety traffic stops by police,” according to his office.
HOW TO WATCH: At 1 p.m., Choi will detail the end of felony prosecutions resulting from non-public safety traffic stops. CBSN Minnesota will stream the press conference live.
Choi’s office says these stops typically occur when a motorist has an equipment violation, with the intent to seek evidence for a more serious crime.
“These types of stops disproportionately affect black and brown communities and undermine the trust in the work police do every day to serve and protect the public,” the release said. “The new policy was developed in collaboration with local law enforcement, philanthropic leaders, county residents and national partners such as the Vera Institute of Justice.”
Several leaders will join Choi during the press conference, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and St. Paul Police Deputy Chief Julie Maidment.
