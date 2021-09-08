MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doctors say a Minnesota coach beat the odds after he collapsed during a football game.
As Friday night’s season-opener came to an end, Waseca Bluejays head coach Brad Wendland started to feel dizzy.
“It happened over the course of a few seconds, you know. I thought, ‘Oh OK, this doesn’t feel very good. I’m just gonna take a knee here for a second, and then when it passes, I’ll come back up and go on with whatever,’ and then that’s the last thing I remember,” Wendland said.
The 48-year-old went into cardiac arrest. The team athletic trainers and a nurse in the stands rushed over to help. After chest compressions, and a shock from an AED, Wendland started responding. Besides a sore chest, he says he feels normal.
The Mayo Clinic says only about 10% of people survive cardiac arrest outside the hospital.