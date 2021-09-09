MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Avett Brothers are bowing out of their upcoming performance at the Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis due to “a COVID-19 exposure.”
Event organizers announced Thursday that the band’s set, scheduled for this Saturday at 9 p.m., is canceled.
“While we are disappointed, we are confident that this decision is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of the community,” organizers said.
Basilica Block Party organizers announced late last month that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for admission to the two-day festival, which started in 1995 as a fundraiser to offset the costs of renovations to the historic Basilica of St. Mary.
The Guthrie Theater, the Minnesota Orchestra, First Avenue, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts have all enacted similar policies for attendees.
A similar COVID-19-related scare led singer and keyboardist Michael McDonald to sit out the Doobie Brothers’ performance last week at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
