MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and four others are wounded after two separate shootings within two hours apart Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.
Police say the first shooting happened at about 6:16 p.m. inside a barber shop on the 700 block of 42nd Avenue North, near Lyndale Avenue, in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. One man was pronounced dead inside the business, making him the city’s 62nd reportable homicide of the year. A man and a woman drove themselves to Hennepin Healthcare, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police spokesperson Garrett Parten says witnesses are helping investigators, and security footage in the area is being reviewed.
“This is another cornerstone of a community, a barber shop, wheroooio e people gather, not just to get their haircuts, but to communicate with one another, talk about their community, share their ideas about how to make things better,” Parten said. “We all need to embrace the sanctity of life.”
The second shooting happened at about 8:03 p.m. on the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue, near Pennwood Market in the Harrison neighborhood.
Two men were brought to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, and both are listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
