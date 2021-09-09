Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared this recipe for Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos
Serves 6 (2 each)
Ingredients:
– ¾ cup Hy-Vee honey, divided
– ½ cup Hy-Vee ketchup
– ½ cup Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce
– 5 tbsp Sriracha sauce, divided
– 4 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 tbsp refrigerated ginger paste
– 2 tsp toasted sesame oil
– 1 tsp Stubb’s chicken rub with sea salt, honey, garlic and
mustard
– 1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless, skinless chicken thighs
– 1 (4.5-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee hard taco shells (12 shells)
– Avocados, seeded, peeled and sliced; for serving
– Radishes, cut into matchsticks; for serving
– Green onions, sliced; for serving
– Crumbled Cotija cheese; for serving
All you do:
1. Combine ½ cup honey, ketchup, soy sauce, 3 tablespoons Sriracha, garlic, ginger paste, sesame
oil and chicken rub in a medium bowl; set aside.
2. Place chicken thighs in a single layer in a 6-quart Instant Pot. Pour honey mixture over chicken.
Lock lid in place and set valve to sealing position. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Allow
pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Place towel over release valve; move to venting
position (Quick Release) to release remaining pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to
escape.
3. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; reserve 1 cup cooking juices in cooker. Shred chicken using
2 forks; return chicken to juices in cooker to keep warm.
4. Combine remaining ¼ cup honey and remaining 2 tablespoons Sriracha in a small bowl.
5. To serve, spoon chicken into taco shells using a slotted spoon. Top with avocados, radishes,
green onions and Cotija cheese; drizzle with honey-Sriracha mixture.