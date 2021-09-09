MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stefon Diggs will always have a special place in Vikings fans’ hearts thanks to the Minneapolis Miracle, but even he is willing to admit his time in Minnesota came to an acrimonious end.

“Up to me wanting to leave and wanting to go to another place I was a great teammate,” Diggs said. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate … It’s all good until it’s not good.”

After months of rumors and speculation fueled in part by an Instagram purge of all things Vikings-related and cryptic tweets, Minnesota traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2020 season.

The trade has mostly worked out for both sides. Diggs had a career year in Buffalo, catching 127 passes for 1,535 yards, both stats leading the league and setting career highs for the 27-year-old. The Bills named him one of eight captains this week.

“Coming here, I had a fresh start,” Diggs said. “Far as like my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good, trying to keep it that way.”

The Vikings, for their part, used the first-round pick they received from the Bills to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who broke a Super Bowl-era record for rookie receiving yards, as well as multiple franchise records set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Jefferson was the only rookie to get an All-Pro nod last season, and with a year in the pros now under his belt, expectations for his sophomore campaign are high.

“I’m starting week one this year, knowing what to expect and everything,” Jefferson said. “Feeling confident in this team. We have a strong, strong connection now.”