MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are now the favorite to land Ben Simmons if the Philadelphia 76ers do indeed trade the All-Star point guard before the 2021 season.
That’s according to sports betting site Bovada, who puts the Wolves at +300 odds to be where Simmons plays the first game of the regular season. That means if you bet $100 on the Wolves, you’d pocket $300.
Bovada’s lines indicate Simmons is likely to stay with the 76ers — they have the best odds, at +200.
Other teams with good odds include the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
Simmons has been the subject of trade speculation for months, and reportedly recently told the 76ers he wants out. The 6-foot-11-inch 25-year-old was the 2017-2018 Rookie of the Year. He’s been an All-Star three times, was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team twice and made the All-NBA third team in 2020.
