Day Of ServiceThe Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Air Pollution, Haze, Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota Weather, Smoke, Wildfires

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A thick haze of wildfire smoke is moving across the state of Minnesota and can now be seen from space.

The smoke is visible by NOAA satellites which picked up some unique videos Friday morning.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the haze is traveling inbound through western Minnesota and is expected to stay above our heads.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports “good” air quality throughout the region, although Saturday is expected to be hazy again across the state.

Mike Augustyniak