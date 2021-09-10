MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A thick haze of wildfire smoke is moving across the state of Minnesota and can now be seen from space.
The smoke is visible by NOAA satellites which picked up some unique videos Friday morning.
According to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the haze is traveling inbound through western Minnesota and is expected to stay above our heads.
Inbound from the western U.S. #wildfires: this thick smoke seen from @NOAASatellites GOES-E.
Hazy in western MN today; hazy everywhere tmro. @MnPCA continues to forecast "good" air quality for the region, as the pollution should stay above our heads.
H/T @GOESguy #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/0qD8HXt4bl
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 10, 2021
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports “good” air quality throughout the region, although Saturday is expected to be hazy again across the state.