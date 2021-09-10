MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More bonsai tree thefts have occurred in the Twin Cities, with the Hopkins Police Department now investigating two recent incidents of thefts at the same house.
According to Hopkins police, suspects used the cover of darkness during the early morning hours to steal bonsai trees, which are worth thousands of dollars to the victims.
Some of the stolen items include Japanese and Korean Hornbeam trees that are about 80 years old, as well as a 250-year-old Ponderosa Pine collected legally from the Rocky Mountains.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects involved in the thefts. The victims are offering a $3,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Hopkins police at 952-258-5321.
The victims told police the trees need constant and meticulous care, and say they will die if not watered multiple times a day.
In late August, a St. Paul couple shared surveillance video of their bonsai trees being stolen by several suspects. The owners calculate the loss to be in the thousands of dollars.
Bonsai tree thefts have also been reported in northeast Minneapolis and Inver Grove Heights.
Bonsai is an ancient artform that’s been practiced in Japan since the 6th Century. It typically features trees or shrubs grown in small containers, and growers spend hours cutting, wiring, and fertilizing the plants to create a unique living display.