MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The sound of gunfire continues to ring out in North Minneapolis.

Four people have died in just the past 48 hours. So far, 65 people have been killed in the city this year.

On Thursday night, one person was killed and two others injured as bullets tore through a Northside barber shop.

Two hours later, another shooting left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

A memorial near 42nd and Lyndale Avenues joins others scattered across Minneapolis’ north side.

Young people mourning the loss of friends and classmates, an all too common scene in a city plagued by guns and the destruction caused by those who use them.

“That’s what’s dangerous when you have people who don’t care about life,” said Shawn Lewis.

Lewis has seen this before. He’s a native Minnesotan lived through the late 90’s when Minneapolis was dubbed “Murderapolis.”

But he says this round of violence is different.

“It is different because of what I see on Facebook and the video is you are hearing automatic gun fire,” Lewis said.

Rapid fire causes extreme damage and in most cases loss of life.

“People don’t know who to trust, people don’t know what’s going on, it’s just a lot of high emotion but I believe one thing is tired: people are tired of the same thing. North Minneapolis has been dealing with this for years,” said Faith Allen.

Nineteen-year-old Faith Allen is using her platform as an evangelist to reach the hearts and minds of both young and old in her community.

“I want to tell you that God loves you and He is for you,” Allen said.

“Making them feel like they matter a lot of times these young people are killing each other because they don’t think enough of themselves,” Allen said.

Allen knows most of these victims of violence are close to her age. She’s working to let all youth know they matter.

“I tell young people all the time God loves you God wants a relationship with you because there are so many young people that have lost hope, “Allen said.

Allen and Lewis both want to encourage relationships between young and old to bridge the gap that has created a disconnect when it comes to public safety.

“Find older people in your life whether its parents, aunts, uncles, reconnect with them, talk to them about your concerns talk to them about your fears,” Lewis said.

“For many kids that hurt in North Minneapolis an older adult’s presence means everything to that person that’s been rejected,” Allen said.

Both say the solution lies within community.

“It starts with us I can’t depend on the mayor, I can depend on my community and I can depend on God,” Allen said.

Minneapolis police are still searching for the gunmen in the last four homicides. Data shows that 88% of all crimes so far this year are unsolved.