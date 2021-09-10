MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting near downtown Minneapolis Friday evening.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter and multiple 911 calls of shots fired around 9 p.m. in the area of the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Witnesses said that they saw vehicles leaving the scene.
Police said they located a man with an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound near Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare via ambulance.
No further information was immediately available, and police have not said whether they’ve taken anyone into custody.
