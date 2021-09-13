MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Concert season is back in full swing and many concertgoers are having to learn the new way of sharing space with others around them.

Different venues have different rules and protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

In this COVID era, protocol to attend a concert has changed and the rules are different depending on where you go to enjoy your favorite performer.

“I think everybody has gotten into a mindset about respecting people’s space because in line, everything, people stayed in their own location. You didn’t have people up on top of you,” said Amanda Hooper.

Hooper and her girlfriends went to see Lizzo live at Treasure Island.

“They didn’t make you show your vaccine card, didn’t make you show a COVID test, it was kind of all trust,” Hooper said.

She said concertgoers followed the rules set up by the venue.

“Nobody was required to wear their mask outside because it was an outdoor setting. If you went inside the casino you had to put a mask on, which we did to go in to grab something to eat,” Hooper said.

Basilica Block Party, an outdoor venue, required a vaccination card or proof of COVID-19 testing 72 hours before the event.

“One of my friends said they got turned away at the door because they didn’t have their original card with them or something like that,” Hooper said.

First Avenue also requires concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or COVID testing.

“You now have to have either proof of vaccination, so your full series of vaccination 14 days out from the event that you’re coming to, or if you don’t have your vaccination, you can do a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event that you’re attending,” said First Avenue marketing director Ashley Ryan.

With no set rules or laws, music lovers will have to depend on the websites of each venue to figure out what’s required to enter and enjoy.

Some performers have canceled shows because of a venue’s stance on vaccinations.

In the end, it’s up to the individual to decide what they are willing to risk to hear live music with others.

“If it’s an indoor venue I might re-evaluate depending on how big the area is or how small it is, but definitely outdoor stuff for sure,” Hooper said.

The Avett Brothers, one of the headliners at this weekend’s Basilica Block Party, canceled their performance due to a COVID exposure.