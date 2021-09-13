MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weekend’s comfortable fall weather will continue through much of Monday, storms are expected to rumble in the evening across southern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says storms look to develop in the late afternoon, beginning in western Minnesota and pushing eastward across the state, reaching western Wisconsin late in the night. The storms threaten much of southern Minnesota with large hail and heavy rain. The area nearest the Iowa border could also see damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says the storms will likely reach the Twin Cities metro around 9 p.m. The system will wash over the area through the night, with storms lingering into the early morning hours. Rainfall totals could range for a half-inch to two inches in certain areas, depending on where the heaviest rain bands line up.
Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to be dry with temperatures in the low 70s. The next chance for rain looks to come Friday and Saturday.