MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson on Monday is hearing arguments on whether a Minneapolis ballot question about the future of policing is too vague and misleading.

The emergency hearing is being held days before absentee ballots need to be sent out.

The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language for the Minneapolis Public Safety Amendment last week after a judge earlier struck down the previous question.

In her ruling, Judge Jamie Anderson blasted the amendment language writing, “it is vague and ambiguous to the point of misleading voters.”

The judge’s ruling was on a civil lawsuit brought by three Minneapolis residents, who oppose the amendment, including north Minneapolis residents Don and Sondra Samuels.

“We are constantly needing the police,” said Don Samuels. “The number one number to call from our community, from any neighbor, is not grandma, is not Mom, is not siblings, it’s 911. So we are constantly in touch with the police.”

Minneapolis residents are set to vote this fall on whether the city’s police department should be replaced by a Department of Public Safety. Tuesday is the deadline for ballot language.

Read the previous story below, published on Sept. 10:

Attorneys for former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels and others filed the motion late Wednesday, saying the council failed when it approved new ballot language Tuesday to solve the problems that led Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson to order the measure stricken from the ballot earlier in the day.

They said it remains unclear precisely what the amendment will do and how the changes could be implemented within 30 days of the election.

The court calendar posted Friday shows that Anderson has scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. Monday.

City attorneys urged the court to reject the motion, calling it a “political effort” to prevent voters from deciding. They said the new language is almost identical to what Samuels’ attorneys requested.

It wasn’t immediately clear if it was still possible to change the ballots. A county statement after the council’s vote Tuesday said any additional changes “may jeopardize the ballot production schedule and the timely opening of absentee voting.”

County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms warned in a sworn court filing last week that 5 p.m. Tuesday was the printer’s deadline for changing the ballots. Early in-person voting begins next Friday, and the county and city are required by law to distribute absentee ballots by next Friday to people who’ve requested them. She warned that delays would risk disenfranchising overseas voters, including members of the military.

