MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and another woman is in custody after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove Sunday morning.
According to police, the crash happened on the 15500 block of County Road 81 around 4:30 a.m.
A 67-year-old woman was killed in the crash. A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
A 21-year-old woman was also hospitalized. She was later booked into the Maple Grove Detention Facility, police said.
Multiple agencies, including the Hennepin County sheriff’s crime lab, are investigating the crash.