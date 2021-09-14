MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Eden Prairie say a body was reportedly found in the city Tuesday morning fitting the description of Mike Elhard, the 39-year-old jogger who was reported missing less than 24 hours earlier.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says it received a report shortly before 8 a.m. saying that a body had been found along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail. That’s about a mile east from where Elhard was last seen leaving his home for a run around 10 a.m. Monday.
While investigators didn’t immediately find signs of foul play, a full death investigation is underway, the department says. The victim’s cause of death and identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Monday night, Elhard’s family and friends searched the southwest Minneapolis suburb for the missing runner. He was reportedly wearing a bright yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes, and an Apple Watch.
The police department has asked anyone with information on Elhard to call 952-949-6200.
More On WCCO.com:
- Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning
- 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin
- MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness
- ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes