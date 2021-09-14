MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you’re at the store, do you head for self-checkout lanes or a human cashier?
A new survey finds that two out of five Americans use self-checkout lanes to make sure they’re not being judged over their buys.
About 40% say they buy healthy items to make sure they’re not judged.
“It’s always interesting to see what the current habits of shoppers look like — especially as the world opens back up following the pandemic,” a Kroger spokesperson says in a statement.
