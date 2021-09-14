MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines is leaning hard into its Midwestern roots for its new inflight menu and entertainment options, offering fliers the chance to sip on a Twin Cities-brewed IPA while watching “Purple Rain.”
The Minneapolis-based discount carrier announced Tuesday that it's inflight menu will serve Caribou Coffee products, Fulton Brewing's Sweet Child of Vine IPA, and Dot's Pretzels, made in small town Velva, North Dakota. Available to watch will be 15 complimentary Minnesota-themed movies, such as "The Mighty Ducks," "Grumpy Old Men," "Juno," and the 1984 Prince-led classic that put First Avenue on the map.
"We are thrilled to share more of what Minnesota has to offer onboard our flights," said Brian Davis, Sun Country's chief marketing officer. "With the addition of new local products from our friends at Caribou, Fulton Brewing and new food offerings like Dot's Pretzels, we can share a little more of our hometown with our guests."
Caribou Coffee is now the official coffee of Sun Country Airlines, and starting next year, the airline will serve complimentary fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee on all flights across the U.S., as well as those to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. As part of the partnership, Sun Country says its investing $250,000 in equipment upgrades to ensue that the coffee served onboard is consistently high quality. Caribou Coffee Cold Brew cans will also be available for purchase.
Fulton Brewing's Sweet Child of Vine IPA will join the Minneapolis brewery's Lonely Blonde, which is already on Sun Country's inflight menu. Those who purchase any Minnesota beer or liquor, such as Minnesota-based Prairie Organic Gin and Vodka, will be able to save $1 off the purchase of any snack. Sun Country calls this the "Hometown Flavor Bundle."
Corey Shovein, Fulton’s national sales director, said in a statement that support for local business is important as the airline and hospitality industries recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Sun Country’s partnership with Fulton “does just that.”
