MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The general election in Minneapolis is quickly approaching, and on Wednesday voters will get a better sense of the candidates running for the city’s top job.
Mayor Jacob Frey, who is running for re-election, is set to debate two other candidates, progressive activist Sheila Nezhad and former state lawmaker Katie Knuth. The debate will be held virtually and is slated to begin at noon.
The debate will almost certainly touch on the argument over the future of the city’s police department, the related charter amendment, and ideas to address the recent spike in crime.
The Minnesota DFL Lawyers Committee is hosting the debate. While only three candidates will be featured, a total of 17 mayoral candidates will be on the ballot on Nov. 2.