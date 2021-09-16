CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Ham Lake man has been indicted in connection to an armed carjacking that took place in June.

Jerome Lee Swanson, 20, faces one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steel a 2005 Buick La Crosse from a victim.

He is currently in state custody in Wright County and will make his first court appearance on a later day.