MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early voting has started across Minnesota Friday. In Minneapolis, voters will get to decide the future of the city’s police department.
On Friday night, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Minneapolis residents will vote on a question that would replace the police department with a department of public safety. A lower court had ruled the language was too vague, but now any votes on the measure will count.
RELATED: MN Supreme Court: Votes Will Be Counted On Minneapolis Public Safety Ballot Question
Minneapolis voters will also be choosing a mayor and city council members.
Cities and school districts across the state have a variety of races and questions on the ballot. For example, Lakeville voters will be asked whether to increase property taxes to fund improvements to area parks.
Early voting goes through Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 2.
