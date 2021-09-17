Severe Weather:Early morning storms left downed trees and thousands without power. School has been affected in areas. Stay weather aware.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early voting has started across Minnesota Friday. In Minneapolis, voters will get to decide the future of the city’s police department.

On Friday night, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Minneapolis residents will vote on a question that would replace the police department with a department of public safety. A lower court had ruled the language was too vague, but now any votes on the measure will count.

Minneapolis voters will also be choosing a mayor and city council members.

Cities and school districts across the state have a variety of races and questions on the ballot. For example, Lakeville voters will be asked whether to increase property taxes to fund improvements to area parks.

Early voting goes through Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 2.