MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hudson Public Library in western Wisconsin is closed Friday after sustaining significant damage from early morning storms.
The squall line hit the area before sunrise with wind gusts reported as strong as 60 mph. Images posted online show that the winds blew out some of the building’s windows, scattering debris both inside and outside the building.
On Facebook, library officials wrote that the building’s lobby and children’s area were affected by the storm. The building is closed as clean-up begins. So far, no injuries have been reported.
The early morning storms left many people in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities metro without power. As of 7 a.m., Xcel Energy reported that it was working to restore power to more than 60,000 customers.
Hudson Public Schools canceled classes Friday due to the electrical outages and the number of trees blocking roadways in the area. Across the St. Croix River in Stillwater, a number of schools also canceled in-person classes or delayed the start by two hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.