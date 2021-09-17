MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that a man who was shot in April has died as a result of his injuries.
The shooting happened April 10 at about 1:30 p.m., on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North.
Police say a man was found shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital.
On Saturday, he died of his injuries. He was identified as Kenneth Darryl Durand.
His death marks the city’s 69th homicide of the year.
