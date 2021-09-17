MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mykia Carpenter, who was shot in the neck in Uptown last month, is “doing extremely well” and on her way to recovery, according to her family.
Carpenter, 18, was hit by a stray bullet after finishing a shift as a hostess. The recent high school graduate was set to move to Chicago to start nursing school.
The bullet went through her neck and damaged her artery, trachea and vocal chords. Friends drove her to the hospital, where she underwent a nine-hour surgery.
She lost her voice and now uses her phone to communicate, having Siri speak for her.
“So far she’s doing amazing, knocking it out of the park and she’s in very good spirits,” said Tera Welch, Carpenter’s cousin. “So many nurses and doctors told her they know when she finally gets to college, she’s going to be amazing.”
Carpenter was discharged on Sept. 10 and has another surgery scheduled for Monday, after which she will undergo swallowing tests and speech therapy.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses.
