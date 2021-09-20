CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Surveys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beauty sleep appears to be more important than breakfast, at least according to a new survey.

Seven in 10 Americans won’t set the alarm before 8 a.m. to make that “most important” meal of the day.

More than half say they’re too busy to make breakfast during the work week, and one in five skip breakfast altogether.