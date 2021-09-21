CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A scheduled court appearance Tuesday for the man who admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic was canceled.

The 11 a.m. court date was set to be a procedural hearing for 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich.

Gregory Ulrich (credit: CBS)

Investigators say he shot five employees at the Allina clinic in Buffalo in February. One person died.

Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.

The attack killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.

Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone.

Last month, a judge ruled that Ulrich is competent to stand trial, though that is still likely months away.