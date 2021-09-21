MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Edison High School will transition to online learning starting on Wednesday after a “significant” number of students were exposed to COVID-19.
In an update posted on Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Public Schools said teachers will begin distributing online assignments on Wednesday, and students should report for “active instruction” on Thursday.
“MPS is working with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minneapolis Health Department to manage the situation and minimize spread of the infection,” Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement.
MPS said that the number of students who tested positive was not large, but exposure was broad due to students transitioning to and from different classes.
Students will return to in-person instruction on Oct. 6.
Minneapolis Public Schools do require face masks for all students and staff.
At the same time, health officials have noted that there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to schools. In the latest report released Thursday, 410 school buildings in the state reported cases in the last two weeks, nearly double the previous two-week period.
