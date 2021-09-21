MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A plant-based restaurant in St. Paul is discontinuing in-person dining “until the COVID case counts drop back to a safe level.”
J. Selby’s announced the move Monday evening, citing “stalled” vaccination rates, the Delta variant and rising average daily case counts in Minnesota.
“I know this may seem extreme, but with the dining room open, our staff are exposed to hundreds of unmasked strangers each day in a relatively enclosed space,” owner Matt Clayton wrote on Facebook. “While the risk for any individual diner may be small, the risk to the staff is exponentially larger.”
The restaurant will continue to offer curbside pickup.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show there are 31.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Minnesota, well above the threshold for high risk.
