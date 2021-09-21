MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 79-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in northwestern Minnesota.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported Monday morning just north of Frazee. Deputies and fire officials responded, finding the house on 120th Street destroyed and a body in the wreckage.
The body was transported to the Twin Cities, where the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Delores Mae Lubitz.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
