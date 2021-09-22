MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a collision involving a Jeep and a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle that happened Tuesday evening.
Investigators say that the driver of the Jeep, an 87-year-old, collided with the UTV at the intersection of 1st Avenue Southeast and Edward Street in Pierz at about 8 p.m. All indications are that the Jeep’s driver did stop at the intersection’s stop sign before proceeding into the intersection.
The UTV rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Police say a passenger in the UTV was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
It was not clear if either of the drivers was injured in the crash.