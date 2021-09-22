MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Boy Scout troop’s trailer was stolen from a church parking lot in New Brighton, authorities say.
Troop 106’s trailer was stolen from the Christ the King Lutheran Church lot sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call the public safety department at 651-288-4100.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks
- Looking To Trade In Your Old Vehicle? Now May Be The Best Time Ever To Do So
- Parents Of Immunocompromised Boy Told To Leave Restaurant, For Wearing Masks
- New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police