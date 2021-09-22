CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Boy Scouts, Local TV, New Brighton News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Boy Scout troop’s trailer was stolen from a church parking lot in New Brighton, authorities say.

Troop 106’s trailer was stolen from the Christ the King Lutheran Church lot sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call the public safety department at 651-288-4100.