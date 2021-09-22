MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Illinois man is undergoing a mental health evaluation after Minnesota State Patrol troopers encountered him walking on a busy Twin Cities freeway during rush hour Wednesday evening while armed.
Troopers were called to the intersection of Interstates 694 and 35E near Vadnais Heights and Little Canada at about 5:10 p.m. The state patrol said as troopers tried to help the man off the freeway, he “allegedly displayed a firearm” and ran away.
An hour later, the 33-year-old man surrendered his weapon after talking with a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office negotiator, and was peacefully taken into custody.
Both directions of I-694 were closed for a couple hours due to the incident. There are no reports of any injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.
WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formerly charged with a crime.