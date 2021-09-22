MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man was charged along with three others for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, United States Attorney W. Anders Folk announced Wednesday.
Taureen Curtis Jackson, 36, of Minneapolis, Victor Carbello, 50, of Glendale, Arizona, Carmelo Jerry D’Alessandro, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Giovanni Luon D’Alessandro, 23, of Phoenix were all charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
All four defendants made their initial appearances earlier Wednesday in a U.S. District Court.
According to court documents, on Sept. 19 police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Carbello which resulted in a consenting search of the vehicle. Law enforcement located three 10-pound, brick-shaped packages inside a secret compartment of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities also located more than 10,000 pills, suspected to contain fentanyl.
On Sept. 21 police conducted a “controlled delivery of the drugs” to Carmelo and Giovanni at a home in New Hope. Once the transaction was completed, authorities arrested the four defendants and executed a search warrant at the home. Authorities recovered several thousand dollars in cash, two firearms and five pills containing suspected fentanyl.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Hope Police Department.