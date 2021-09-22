MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that the team has “parted ways” with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.
On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced a statement from Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor.
“Today, the Minnesota Timberwovles parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” Taylor said.
Rosas was hired on by the organization in May 2019, with Rosas promising to build a “special organization” with the Wolves.
Wolves player and former 2015 first-round draft pick Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted “wtf…” not long after the announcement.
wtf…
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 22, 2021
This is developing, so check back for more.