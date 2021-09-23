CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cienna Azure-Descheuquette, Local TV, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Willmar News, Willmar Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month was found safe Thursday in Idaho, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Cienna Azure-Descheuquette was reported as a missing person/runaway on the morning of Sept. 11. She and two other juvenile girls left the group home, and traveled to St. Cloud before Azure-Descheuquette headed west.