MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month was found safe Thursday in Idaho, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Cienna Azure-Descheuquette was reported as a missing person/runaway on the morning of Sept. 11. She and two other juvenile girls left the group home, and traveled to St. Cloud before Azure-Descheuquette headed west.
