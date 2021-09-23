MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re a Minneapolitan and you’re feeling a little jittery and comfort-seeking at the same time, there may be a simple answer. Minneapolis is ranked among the top five most caffeinated cities in the entire country … and first for indulging in pumpkin spice lattes.
The survey, which was admittedly performed by Roasty Coffee, was conducted by analyzing coffee-related search terms (for example, “coffee shops near me”).
Minneapolis came in fourth among all cities nationwide when it comes to overall caffeine consumption — indeed, the easternmost city among the top five.
Seattle was, perhaps unsurprisingly, in first place, followed by Denver and Portland, Oregon. San Francisco came in fifth. New York City came in all the way down at 13th. Closer to home, Chicago ranked 16th.
However, when the survey turned to all things pumpkin spice, Minneapolis shot to the very top of the list. Miami was second, Atlanta third, and Seattle and Denver rounded out the top five.
According to the survey, 169 Google searches for pumpkin spice latte per 100,000 total are conducted in Minneapolis.
