Latest News
Maroon & Gold Gophers 'Fan Van' Stolen In Dinkytown, Owner Reports
The owner says it was taken Saturday around 6 p.m. from the True North Building parking lot. The 1995 Ford Econoline van is used for tailgate parties and youth sports events.
Minneapolis Is #1 Pumpkin Spice City In U.S., Survey Finds
If you're a Minneapolitan and you're feeling a little jittery and comfort-seeking at the same time, there may be a simple answer. Minneapolis is ranked among the top five most caffeinated cities in the entire country ... and first for indulging in pumpkin spice lattes.
Live WCCO Video
Featured Sports
'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 Games
CBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.
Gary Anderson, Jared Allen Among Preliminary Nominees For 2022 Hall Of Fame Class
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its preliminary list of 122 nominees for the 2022 class, and some fan favorite Vikings are among the names.
Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, 'Inappropriate Relationship'
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced a shakeup Wednesday with the firing of President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.
Kepler Homers Twice, Ryan's 11 Ks Lead Twins Over Cubs 5-4
Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Wednesday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 Games
CBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.
'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler' Comes To CBS September 23rd: 'He Will Remain Forever In Our Hearts'
The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, 'Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler,' to be broadcast Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 9:00PM, ET/PT.
VIDEO: 'Survivor 41' Premiere Tonight On CBS, Meet The Three Tribes
'Survivor 41' premieres tonight at 8:00PM on CBS and streaming with Parmount+
'It Was Like A Master Class Watching Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney: Rob Yang On Showtime's 'American Rust'
Actor Rob Yang talks with us about working with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the new Showtime series "American Rust" about a small town in Pennsylvania full of good people who are making bad choices.
WATCH: 'FBI,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' And 'FBI: International' Premiere Tonight In A Special 3-Part Crossover Event
The Feds are back tonight with a three-part crossover event for 'FBI,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International.'
Azie Tesfai On Becoming The First Actor To Write An Episode For 'Supergirl': 'It's Incredibly Personal'
Azie Tesfai discusses becoming a superhero and breaking new ground as a writer.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Do U Of M-Developed Apple Varieties Get Their Names?
It's the season for visiting apple orchards or stopping by the grocery store to pick up one of the eighteen apple varieties started by the University of Minnesota.
How Did Pumpkin Spice Become The Flavor Of Fall?
It seems like everyone is selling something pumpkin spice these days.
What Is The Key To A Long Life?
It's something that used to be rare, but it’s becoming much more common. More people are living to 100, especially in the U.S.
Trisha Yearwood Virtual Book Event
By
WCCO-TV Staff
September 23, 2021 at 9:00 am
Mall of America is hosting
a virtual book event with Trisha Yearwood
on Wednesday, September 29th.