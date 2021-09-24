MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was transported to a Minneapolis hospital after an apartment building caught fire early Friday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the flames started in a unit on the second floor of the building located on the 3400 block of Nicollet Avenue.READ MORE: 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Busy East St. Paul Shopping Area
Residents were evacuated from the complex as fire crews located and extinguished the fire. A adult resident was transported to a local hospital by EMS after suffering a cut on their head. No other injuries were reported.READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Following Some Friday Showers, It’s Gonna Be A #Top10Wx Weekend!
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Tractor In Traverse County