MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought.

In a statement, the governor said he understands the stress and financial hardship farmers across the state have faced this exceptionally dry year.

“As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers,” Walz said. “This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.”

The package proposes $5 million on rapid response grants to provide drought relief to livestock producers and specialty crop farmers. Costs that would be covered by the grants include water handling equipment, such as water tanks, water wagons, water hauling, wells, pipelines, and irrigation equipment.

The other half of the package includes $5 million for the Rural Finance Authority’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program, which makes zero-interest loans available immediately for Minnesota farmers whose operations have been hurt by the lack of rain. The program can be used to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance, the governor’s office says.

While drought conditions have eased this month, this summer saw some of the worst drought conditions in state history. In mid-August, nearly 90% of the state was under severe conditions. Hit worst was northwestern Minnesota, where a swath of the state was under exceptional drought, the first year such conditions were recorded in Minnesota since tracking began in 1999.

The drought resulted in crops being harvested early, smaller yields, low water levels for lakes and rivers, wildfires in the northern forests, and water restrictions for communities in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

Thom Peterson, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner, said that the governor’s relief package will give livestock and specialty crop producers a chance to recoup some of their losses.

“I encourage farmers and producers to apply for these grants and loans while they’re available,” he said.

The governor’s office says more details on the relief package will be announced soon.