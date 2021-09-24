CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for theft-related crimes, and are alerting the public to be on the lookout.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that officers are actively searching near Garden Brook Drive Northeast and Strawberry Court Northeast in Sauk Rapids, where the suspect was last seen.

Police described the suspect as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 300 pounds, with short black hair and a short black beard. He is 37 years old.

He was last seen in a light grey Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.