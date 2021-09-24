CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new study has found that the average parent gets just 17 minutes of relaxation a day while on vacation with their kids.

One in 10 parents gets 15 minutes or less of relaxation a day, and though over half of parents consider themselves to be strict, the study found that they’re more lenient with rules while they’re on vacation.

