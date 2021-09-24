MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sawatdee Thai Restaurants has a new team member: a robot named DeeDee.
DeeDee, a server assistant robot, is the first of its type operating in the state, the restaurant says. It can carry food, drinks, and dirty dishes between the kitchen and dining tables.
The restaurant says the robot is designed to “automate repetitive manual work which allows the restaurant staff to focus on outstanding customer service.” It is created by a robotics and artificial intelligence company in California.
“With the staffing shortages, ‘DeeDee’ provides an extra hand when we really need it,” said Sawatdee Thai Restaurants founder Supenn Harrison. “The staff and customers really love her!”
DeeDee helps out at the Minneapolis and Maple Grove locations, and is available for catering services.
