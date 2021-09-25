CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Andover, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Crash, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Andover on Saturday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a car was driving north on County Road 7, near the 16400 block, when it collided with a pickup truck which was going south.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The two passengers are in critical condition; one was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The incident is under investigation.