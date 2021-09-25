MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Andover on Saturday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a car was driving north on County Road 7, near the 16400 block, when it collided with a pickup truck which was going south.
The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The two passengers are in critical condition; one was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The incident is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement
- Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage
- Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert
- Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer