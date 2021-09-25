MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday was a beautiful day that showed just how special fall in Minnesota can be.

“It’s not too cold, not too hot. Perfect,” said Jen Andreasen, who visited Joyer Adventure Farm in Lino Lakes with her family Saturday.

The farm has been in Andrew Joyer’s family for four generations. Saturday was ideal weather for its operations in his opinion.

“It’s cool enough to start thinking about fall and not so hot that you’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go to the lake one last time,'” Joyer said.

Full of fall staples like pumpkins, hay rides, and a corn maze, Joyer says the farm is a celebration of the season.

“There’s a shortage of outdoor spaces that people can really enjoy and connect to the earth, so we have the outdoor space [and] we want to share with everyone,” he said.

Ganesh Kandhala came from Eagan with several families, pulling a nice haul from the pick-your-own-produce section.

“This season, this particular month, usually it shouldn’t be this nice,” he said. “We like to have one more outing with all our friends.”

Some of the more popular attractions for children were the giant slide and the corn pit.