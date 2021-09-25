CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous.

In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”

Saturday will be for the fall-lovers out there with temperatures hitting the mid-60s in the afternoon. Temperatures started out in the 40s in the morning, and the dew point is very dry.

It’ll be a great weather day for Minnesota sports, with Gophers football, St. Thomas football, MN United and the Twins all playing.

Sunday will be back to summer, with sun all around. It could hit a high of at least 81 degrees in the metro, according to Augustyniak.

It’ll be a beautiful day for the Vikings’ home opener against the Seahawks.

Then in the 7-day forecast, there will be 80 degree-weather until Wednesday, with temperatures almost 10 degrees above average.