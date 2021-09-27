MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dassel man is dead after a car and tractor collided in Yellow Medicine County Sunday evening.
According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:34 p.m. in Norman Township on County Road 36 near Highway 75.
When first responders arrived the car was found in a cornfield near the road and the driver, 51-year-old Allen Hanson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the tractor was hauling farming equipment at the time of the crash and the driver, 27-year-old Keagan Drietz of Canby, was uninjured in the accident.