CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Riley O'Connor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a #Top10WxWeekend featuring a summery Sunday, Minnesota is in for a stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average through midweek. On Monday, the high in the Twin Cities will be 78, about 10 degrees above average. It’ll be a few degrees warmer to the south and west of the metro, and cooler up north.

(credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, temperatures will jump into the mid-80s in the Twin Cities. It will stay sunny with a mild breeze.

It’ll stay toasty through Wednesday. Later in the week, rain and even some storms are possible.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-70s by Friday and stay seasonable through the weekend.